Apologise For The Blunder: Duniya Vijay After Cops Send Notice For Cutting Cake With Sword

Kannada actor Vijay Kumar, known professionally as Duniya Vijay, was served a show-cause notice by the Girinagar police on Monday for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. The actor who was celebrating his 46th birthday outside his house with fans and family members, was seen cutting the cake with a sword in a video which went viral.

The Police said, "We have asked him to explain why he should not be booked under the Arms Act. He has been given three days time to appear before the investigating officer."

The Polie further stated, "Based on his statement, further action will be decided. It is an offence to keep lethal weapons and to display them in public."

Police issued a notice for using a dangerous weapon in public. The actor later apologised for his act and said, "I apologise for the blunder. I will ensure that such things are not repeated."

WATCH

Upcoming projects

On the professional front, Duniya Vijay will be next seen in 'Salaga', opposite Sanjana Anand. Vijay will be seen playing a cop's role in the film. The film is expected to release on February 23, 2020.

