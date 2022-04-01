April Fools' Day 2022: History, Origin, Significance & Everything About Day Of Pranks

There are days in memory of the great people across the different sections of the society, but among the rare instances, there was also a day dedicated for the 'fools.' It's April 1, and the day is known as the April Fools' Day, a day on which people play pranks on their friends and loved ones.

One might be curious to know how the day came into begin. There are different theories related to the unusual day, and there is no confirmed truth about its origin. Here, we take a look at the different beliefs regarding the history of April Fools' Day

What is the history or origin of April Fools' Day?

The commonly understood theory on the origin of April Fools' Day was around the adoption of January 1 as the first day of the year in 16th century, France. The change of date was formalised through the Edict of Roussillion in 1564 by King Charles IX, by which it was decreed that January 1 would be marked as the first day of the year. It was later officially adopted through a decision by Pope Gregory XIII, known as the Gregorian calendar, in October 1582, which is followed in most countries even today.

However, till then new year was marked in the last week of March, depending on when Easter and events like vernal equinox took place.

After the adoption of the new year on January 1, many still celebrated the new year on in the last week of March, or even start of April, as per the old custom. Those people were then called 'April Fools'.The pranked person was called "poisson d’avril', which meant "April fish”.

There are numerous other theories related to the event, even before the change of the calendar system. Geoffrey Chaucer's mention of a fox tricking a cock 'Since March began thirty days and two' in the 1392 poem The Canterbury Tales has also been associated as a origin to the day. However, the event taking place on the day the sun is "in the sign of Taurus had y-rune Twenty degrees and one" disputed this theory as it would not be April 1.

Flemish poet Eduard de Dene 1561 poem about a noblemen sending his servants for foolish errands on April 1 has been another link to the origin of April Fools Day, though lesser-discussed,

What is the significance of April Fools' Day?

Considering it was a day for fools, and no event or achievement was celebrated, there was no major significance of April Fools' Day. However, it would always be fun to trick one's loved ones with some pranks, taking pleasure out of their expressions and share laughs over it.