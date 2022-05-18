AR Rahman Shares Smile With South Star Kamal Haasan At Cannes Film Festival 2022; See Pic

As Indian composer A.R. Rahman's Virtual Reality film Le Musk finally got premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2022, the musician dropped in glimpses from the event on social media for his fans. The film was screened exclusively at Cannes XR in collaboration with Marché du Film.

Cannes Film Market's Cannes XR program is a dedicated event for immersive technologies and cinematographic content. Now, the global artist unveiled yet another glimpse of himself from Cannes 2022 revealing a cool photo of himself with the South Indian superstar, Kamal Haasan.

AR Rahman gets clicked with Kamal Haasan at Cannes 2022

AR Rahman recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture in which he can be seen posing for the camera with the iconic South Indian actor, Kamal Haasan. In the photo, while AR Rahman is seen sporting a black outfit with black sunglasses, Kamal Haasan dons a violet kurta with a printed jacket.

The moment AR Rahman posted this picture on Instagram, numerous fans took to the comment section and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis expressing their delight at watching the iconic artists together. A fan commented on how he was eagerly awaiting their collaboration while another fan hailed how they were enjoying the sight of two legends in one frame. A fan wrote, 'Two legends single frame. Wish Rehman sir will do composition for his next film.. Love your duo' while another one commented 'Legend with Legend.' Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to AR Rahman's latest Instagram post.

A.R. Rahman marks his directorial debut with Le Musk - a tale about revenge that’s punctuated by motion, music, and perfume. The music icon took to his Instagram handle and shared the first post from Cannes, 2022. The picture shared by the singer sees people enjoying the cinematic sensory experience at the event. The singer wrote in the caption, "#LeMuskthecinematicsensoryexperience". He even gave a shoutout to his Le Musk team as he posted a pic of all the crew members and wrote in the caption, "My amazing Lemusk army ..really grateful to my faithful team, who believed in my vision and gave their precious time to work on this project! @festivaldecannes @_akt_ @srghvn @hashimzain @kdoucette10@." (sic)

Image: PTI