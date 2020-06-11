Are Charli D'Amelio And Chase Hudson Back Together? Read Details

Charli D’ Amelio and Chase Hudson were reportedly in a relationship before breaking up two months ago. However, recently, the duo sparked reconciliation rumours as they reunited on TikTok this week. Charli D’Amelio created and uploaded a video on the platform. It features her dancing in a pool. Suddenly, Hudson stuns everyone with his surprise appearance at the end of the video. Questions like, 'did Charlie and Chase break up' or 'are Charli and Chase dating' have been bothering fans.

Are Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson back together?

Charli D’Amelio posted the clip and captioned it by writing, “The boy”. On the other hand, Chase Hudson also shared a video on TikTok with Charli D’ Amelio. He added the caption accompanying the clip by mentioning, “long time no see bruv.” Although the former couple has not commented on anything regarding their current relationship status, Charli D’Amelio appeared to be visiting the Hype House over the weekend, as per reports. Charli D’Amelio also posted videos with other members including Kouvr Annon.

The previous month, Charli D’ Amelio and her sister Dixie official parted ways with the social media creative collective, Hype House. However, Charli D’Amelio is not the first member to leave. Various social media stars including Daisy Keech announced her exit in March. According to reports, the social media star claimed that she was not receiving the recognition she deserved as one of the house’s founders.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson announced their split officially in April after dating for several months. The former took to social media and shared a story on her official Instagram account. Charli D’Amelio explained the reason to reveal her breakup. She said that since her fans have known about her relationship with Chase Hudson from the start, she needed to tell them that they were no longer together.

The TikTok star posted an Instagram story with the text that wrote, “It hurts me to say this, but we have decided that this is what is best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything. I truly have so much love for Chase and wish nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him.”

Meanwhile, Chase Hudson attempted to deny cheating rumours on Twitter and mentioned that he loved one woman and did not tell lies. As per reports, Charli D’ Amelio and Chase Hudson started dating by the end of December. But they did not confirm their relationship until a month later and started sharing PDA posts on social media.

