Are Nusrat Jahan And Yash Dasgupta Married? Actor-MP's Birthday Post Gives BIG Hint

Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan has dropped another major hint that could possibly confirm her relationship with Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta. After setting the rumour mills abuzz with the birth certificate of her first child, Nusrat's birthday post for Yash Dasgupta has gotten netizens talking once again.

On Sunday, Nusrat Jahan shared images of an intimate birthday celebration that she organized for Yash's 36th birthday. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a photo of the cake that she had ordered for his special day. The white cake featured his initials 'YD' along with two phrases- 'Husband' and 'Dad', hinting that the two could have possibly gotten married after the birth of their child. Apart from the photo of the two-tiered cake, Nusrat also dropped a heartwarming selfie with her co-star from two films, wishing him a happy birthday.

Birth certificate of Nusrat's baby confirms father's identity

Last month, reports claimed that the father of Nusrat's child has been revealed after a birth certificate of the infant began doing the rounds. As per reports, the name of the baby is registered as 'Yishaan J Dasgupta'. The name of the father has been mentioned as 'Debashish Dasgupta', Yash Dasgupta's real name- as was mentioned in his nomination for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. The name of the mother has been mentioned as 'Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.'

Even before the birth of her child, Nusrat had refrained from making any statements related to her pregnancy. However, she had been very vocal in mentioning that she was separated from her estranged husband Nikhil Jain since November 2020. Meanwhile, Yash Dasgupta was regularly spotted accompanying Nusrat for her hospital visits. In a post last month clicked by her child's 'daddy', the TMC MP had said, "Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from" and used hashtags like 'new role' and 'new mommy life.'