Elon Musk split with his musician partner Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, in 2021 after three years of being together. However, Musk recently said that she was the “perfect companion”, so much so that it made him believe Grimes might not be real at all.

Multiple media reports suggest that journalist Devin Gordon who interviewed Grimes earlier this year revealed that Musk thinks Grimes is part of the simulation created in his mind. "She (Grimes) told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real, that she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him," Gordon, who appears in the BBC’s new documentary, The Elon Musk Show said as per The Independent.

The journalist added that this "sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation that was perfectly created for him." Gordon's interview with Grimes was published in Vanity Fair in March this year where the latter revealed that Musk often asked questions like, "Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesised companion?"

Elon Musk's obsession with the simulation theory

Musk is someone who has stressed on multiple occasions that we might actually be living inside a simulation. The simulation theory suggests that every material that we see or feel, including ourselves, has been created using a computer by intelligent beings, in other words, aliens. According to Grimes, the couple used to discuss the possibility of this theory being real. She even told Gordon that her album named Book 1 was inspired by the simulation theory to some extent.

While her portfolio is mostly based on music, songwriting and direction, Grimes has also proved her ability to indulge in a wide range of topics far from pop culture. During her appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, she dived deep into subjects of Artificial Intelligence and the future of humanity. This won her immense praise from the viewers who were surprised by her knowledge saying this makes her perfect for Musk.