Argentina Actor Callejón’s Daughter Saved In Time As She Accelerates E-scooter On TV Show

Live TV shows are surely full of surprises as the audience often witnesses some unusual and surprising moments. Recently, a similar incident took place in Argentina where a little girl started an electric scooter while sitting on it. However, she was immediately rescued by the show's team and was not hurt. The video has now gone viral on the internet and netizens are left shocked.

The incident took place on the TV show La Noche del Domingo, in which actor Maria Fernanda Callejon appeared with her seven-year-old daughter Giovanna Diotto. During the show, Giovanna was sitting on an electric scooter as host Mariano Ludica began talking about the two-wheeler in a non-traditional ad. As the girl was busy posing for pictures while the host kept talking about the scooter, she suddenly accelerated it and was seen riding off in between the producers and cameras.

The presenter of the show was heard yelling "grab her" while Callejon was stunned by what had happened. The camera crew of the show quickly stopped the vehicle and rescued the girl. The incident did not harm her as she soon came running to her mother. Seeing her daughter safe, Callejon immediately lifted her in her arms.

The video went viral on the internet and widely being surfaced on Twitter. Pablo Martínez Carignano, executive director of the National Road Safety Agency, Argentina, addressed the incident and warned parents to not let their children unattended near vehicles. He wrote, "The girl was not hurt and that is the important thing. But these images tell us that a motorcycle is not a toy, nor is a quad. Adults must take care of children and not expose them to risks for which they are not prepared."

La nena no se lastimó y eso es lo importante. Pero estas imágenes nos gritan que una moto no es un juguete, como tampoco lo es un cuatriciclo. Los adultos debemos cuidar a los niños y no exponerlos a riesgos para los que no están preparados. https://t.co/EYnp2uUEpP — Pablo Martinez Carignano (@pmcarignano) July 18, 2022

Callejón reacts to the incident

Callejón herself shared a clip of the incident and reacted to it via Instagram. She thanked her fans for their messages and revealed how she was supposed to sit on the vehicle but let her daughter sit instead as the latter insisted. She further penned, "It was an electric motorcycle, that must be why I didn't hear the engine running and that's why I agreed to let her ride. What happened yesterday was very dangerous. For Giovanna it was an adventure, but it could have ended badly." She added, "She is healthy, she tells me that she had a great time and that she is happy to have won. Just remembering it paralyzes me, but I trust that later we will laugh about this."

Image: Twitter/@panquimolina