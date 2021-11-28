As IFFI Goa Comes To An End, Here's The List Of Winners On The Final Day

The annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) took place in Goa and came to an end on November 28, Sunday. The 52nd edition of the event celebrated cinema and artistes from around the globe and also gave young artists a platform to showcase their talent. The IFFI featured numerous well-known personalities from the world of entertainment and here's a list of the winners on the last day of the event.

Jitendra Bhikulal Joshi won a Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his role in Godavari.

Vaclav Kadrnka from the Czech Republic was awarded the Best Director for his film Saving One Who Was Dead

Angela Molina bagged an award for her film Charlotte

Japanese film Ring Wandering won a Golden Peacock Award for Best Film

The Wealth of the World received a Jury Special Mention for Debut Feature Film

Prasoon Joshi received the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award

Lucia Marat bags the Best Director award for Brazilian film Ana

Lara Boldorini bags the Best Actor (Female) for her role in On Wheels

Chinese Director Yan Han receives the Special Mention Award for A Little Red Flower

South African film Barakat bags the Best Film Award

Director Mari Alessandrini's Zahori bagged the award for the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director

Roman Vasyanov received a special mention for the Russian film The Dorm

Lingui - The Sacred Bonds won the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Anurag Thakur, who has been sharing several updates from the film festival on social media gave a speech as the event came to an end. During his speech, he spoke about how India will soon emerge as the top destination for film shoots and also mentioned that the event included new technology and gave upcoming talent the platform to showcase their work.

The 52nd edition of the festival saw five major OTT players including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and SonyLIV participating in the event for the first time through masterclasses, screening, and virtual events. The event ended with some performances, of which glimpses were posted online.

