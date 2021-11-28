Last Updated:

As IFFI Goa Comes To An End, Here's The List Of Winners On The Final Day

The annual International Film Festival of India took place in Goa and came to an end on November 28, Sunday. Here is the list of winners for the final day

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
IFFI Goa

Image: Instagram/@iffigoa


The annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) took place in Goa and came to an end on November 28, Sunday. The 52nd edition of the event celebrated cinema and artistes from around the globe and also gave young artists a platform to showcase their talent. The IFFI featured numerous well-known personalities from the world of entertainment and here's a list of the winners on the last day of the event.

List of winners at International Film Festival of India - November 28

  • Jitendra Bhikulal Joshi won a Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for his role in Godavari.
  • Vaclav Kadrnka from the Czech Republic was awarded the Best Director for his film Saving One Who Was Dead
  • Angela Molina bagged an award for her film Charlotte
  • Japanese film Ring Wandering won a Golden Peacock Award for Best Film
  • The Wealth of the World received a Jury Special Mention for Debut Feature Film
  • Prasoon Joshi received the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award
  • Lucia Marat bags the Best Director award for Brazilian film Ana
  • Lara Boldorini bags the Best Actor (Female) for her role in On Wheels
  • Chinese Director Yan Han receives the Special Mention Award for A Little Red Flower
  • South African film Barakat bags the Best Film Award
  • Actor Jitendra Bhikulal Joshi bagged the Best Actor Award (Male) for his role in Godavari
  • Director Mari Alessandrini's Zahori bagged the award for the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director
  • Roman Vasyanov received a special mention for the Russian film The Dorm
  • Lingui - The Sacred Bonds won the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Anurag Thakur, who has been sharing several updates from the film festival on social media gave a speech as the event came to an end. During his speech, he spoke about how India will soon emerge as the top destination for film shoots and also mentioned that the event included new technology and gave upcoming talent the platform to showcase their work.

READ | At IFFI closing ceremony, Anurag Thakur says India will emerge top film shoot destination

The 52nd edition of the festival saw five major OTT players including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and SonyLIV participating in the event for the first time through masterclasses, screening, and virtual events. The event ended with some performances, of which glimpses were posted online.

READ | Japanese movie 'Ring Wandering' wins Golden Peacock Award at 52nd edition of IFFI

Image: Instagram/@iffigoa

READ | Manoj Bajpayee talks about 'The Family Man' at IFFI, says 'was sold out' by script
READ | 'India can be the biggest force in entertainment world': Manoj Bajpayee at IFFI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: IFFI Goa, IFFI, Zahori
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com