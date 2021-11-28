As IFFI Goa Comes To An End, Here's The List Of Winners On The Final Day

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@iffigoa
The annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) took place in Goa and came to an end on November 28, Sunday. The 52nd edition of the event celebrated cinema and artistes from around the globe and also gave young artists a platform to showcase their talent. The IFFI featured numerous well-known personalities from the world of entertainment and here's a list of the winners on the last day of the event.
That's how we 👋bid adieu👋 to the 52nd International Film Festival of India #IFFI52— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2021
Catch the 'colours' of the #IFFI closing ceremony here https://t.co/y4mkfyoNRl pic.twitter.com/oWjaH2faQP
The Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Anurag Thakur, who has been sharing several updates from the film festival on social media gave a speech as the event came to an end. During his speech, he spoke about how India will soon emerge as the top destination for film shoots and also mentioned that the event included new technology and gave upcoming talent the platform to showcase their work.
The 52nd edition of the festival saw five major OTT players including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and SonyLIV participating in the event for the first time through masterclasses, screening, and virtual events. The event ended with some performances, of which glimpses were posted online.
