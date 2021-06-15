As Park Seo-joon Joins 'Captain Marvel 2' Cast, Take A Look At His Other Movies

Park Seo-Joon is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The South Korean actor has reportedly joined the cast of The Marvels. Park Seo-Joon in Captain Marvel 2 is accompanied by Brie Larson who will be reprising her role of Captain Marvel. Marvel has not made any official statement regarding the same, but Korean news outlet Soompi has broke the news. As Park Seo-Joon joins Captain Marvel 2 cast, here's a look at his other movies.

Park Seo-Joon movies

Parasite

Parasite is a Korean comedy-drama directed by Bong-Joon-Ho. It was the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or. The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and Lee Jung-eun and Park Seo-Joon. It follows the story of a poor family as they plan on becoming employed by a wealthy family and enter into their household by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

Fight for my way

Fight for My Way follows the story of ambitious underdogs who are firm on turning their dreams into reality. Seo Joon portrays Ko Dong Man, a taekwondo player whose once successful career went down the drain after a traumatic incident. Later, he rises up competing for a UFC title. Seo Joon was nominated for multiple awards for his role. He also won an award at the 13th Seoul International Drama Awards for Oustanding Korean Actor.

Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class is a critically acclaimed drama. It follows Seo Joon as the calm but driven Park Saeroyi. It highlights the themes of ambition, family, love, and revenge. It starts off with the tragic death of Saeroyi's father whose case is never properly solved after Jang Dae-hee, the CEO of the multi-million food business Jangga Co. intervenes to keep his own son from being convicted. He then ends up in prison and when he is out, he decides to open the best pub to bring down his father’s killer.

She Was Pretty

Park Seo Joon portrayed the role of Ji Sung Joon in the romantic drama She Was Pretty. It follows the story when Ji Sung asks to meet Hye Jin, she convinces her attractive roommate to take her place instead. However, things take a turn when she gets a job at Sung Joon's magazine company where he mistreats her, not knowing that she's his real childhood friend.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Park Seo Joon plays the role of Lee Young Joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim. The vice president of his family's company, Young Joon is self-absorbed and narcissistic. He is so much consumed in his own self that he never appreciates his loyal secretary Kim Mi So. Mi So being ambitious abruptly decides to resign from her post of nine years, leading to a series of hilarious misunderstandings that may or may not bring the two opposing personalities closer together.

