Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has landed in controversy due to the poster of her documentary film, Kaali, leaving netiznes enraged on the way in which the Hindu Goddess has been depicted. The poster shows a woman dressed as the Goddess while smoking a cigarette, and has the LGBT community’s pride flag in the backdrop. Following the release of the 'highly objectionable' poster, a Delhi-based lawyer filed an FIR against the filmmaker.

Ashoke Pandit and Brinda Adige condemn Kaali poster

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit spoke to Republic Media Network on the issue, condemning the depiction of Goddess Kaali in a bad light. "This so-called filmmaker should be arrested," he said and added that it's an "abuse of the religion." Human rights activist Brinda Adige called the Goddess' depiction an "absolute lack of empathy for people across the Hindu religion."

Will the Supreme Court which blamed #NupurSharma for the killing of #kanahiyalal now take up this case of a filmmaker who has abused #HinduGoddess (Maa Kaali) and put her behind bars.

Will the begums of #UrbanNaxal gang & #Lutyensmedia condemn this. #ArrestLeenaManimekalai . pic.twitter.com/yo7r2otD8y — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 4, 2022

Calling out Leena Manimekalai, Adige wondered if the filmmaker thinks that smokers and LGBTQ people are only there in the Hindu community. "It is an absolute arrogance on her part, and any kind of justification doesn't work because there's neither logic nor reasoning to that," she said of Leena. Adige mentioned that Leena doesn't have 'any respect' for the people who follow the Hindu religion.

Meanwhile, activist Rahul Easwar also called the poster 'unacceptable', claiming that it's spreading hate against the Hindu community and defaming deities. "We should have some sense along with our freedom," he said and added that Leena has 'purposely' done this.

(Image: @ashokepandit/@akhileshkant/Twitter/ANI)