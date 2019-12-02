Ashrita Shetty Marries Cricketer Manish Pandey In A Traditional Ceremony; See Pics

Actor Ashrita Shetty got married to Indian cricketer Manish Pandey in a small ceremony in Mumbai today. Manish Pandey is the second Indian cricketer in the recent past after Virat Kohli to have married an actress. The couple said their vows in a traditional ceremony that was attended by their family and close friends. Recently, Manish led his state team Karnataka to a thrilling win over Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in Surat and drove to Mumbai the same night after celebrating the win with his teammates. The couple looked beautiful in their traditional attires. Here are some lovely pictures from the ceremony.

ಮನೀಷ್ ಪಾಂಡೆ ಮತ್ತು ಆಶ್ರಿತ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ವಿವಾಹದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

Congratulations to Manish Pandey & Ashrita Shetty on their wedding. Wishing them a lifetime of love & happiness. pic.twitter.com/EjcIsYaz0M — Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) December 2, 2019

On the professional front

While talking about his new journey, Manish Pandey during the post-match presentation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali final said he is looking forward to the India series, but before that, there is another important series for me he said that he is getting married tomorrow.

Here's more from the post-match presentation ceremony 👉👉 https://t.co/i4m5FVGndI#KARvTN @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/uLjuOF8ztL — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2019

On the work front, Ashrita has featured in five films so far. She made her debut in Telikeda Bollu in 2012, the actor has featured in movies like Udhayam NH 24, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum Indrajith and Naan Thaan Siva.

