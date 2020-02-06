Asif Ali As A Young Lover In 'Kunjeldho' Teaser Will Leave You Impressed; Watch

Popular Malayalam actor Mammootty took to his social media handle to release the first teaser of Asif Ali-starrer Kunjeldho. The teaser titled 'Glimpses of Kunjeldho' was released on February 4, 2020. The movie, starring Asif Ali and newcomer Gopika Udayanan in the lead will mark the directorial debut of RJ Mathukutty.

Check out the teaser of Asif Ali's Kunjeldho:

The fifty-eight-second long video reveals the first look of Asif Ali and establishes the mise-en-scène of the upcoming film. The 34-year-old actor is seen playing the role of a young college boy, who seems to be smitten by Gopika Udhayanan's character. By the teaser of Kunjeldho, it seems like the movie will be a heartwarming tale of college love.

The Asif Ali-starrer Kunjeldho is bankrolled by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey, under the banner of Little Big Films. It has actors like Sudheesh, Siddique, Arjun Gopal, Rajesh Sharma, Kottayam Pradeep, and Nisthar Sait, among others in pivotal roles. The makers of the forthcoming film have roped in popular actor-singer Vineeth Sreenivasan as the creative director of the film.

Upcoming movies of Asif Ali

Asif Ali was last seen playing the role of Sleeva in Nissam Basheer's Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha. The movie released in 2019 was reportedly one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of last year. According to reports, Asif Ali's next release will be RJ Mathukutty's Kunjeldho. Besides the upcomer, Asif Ali has a slew of movies in his kitty. Reportedly, the actor has Baburaj's Black Coffee, Jibu Jacob's Ellam Sheriyakum, and Sugeeth's Parannu Parannu in the pipeline.

