'Asli-fun-kaar': Amul Pays Tribute To Comedian Raju Srivastava In Quirky 'Gajodhar' Style

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava was on Thursday was cremated in the presence of family and close friends in New Delhi. The 58-year-old artiste, one of the most well-known names in the comedy and film circles, died on Wednesday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in the hospital. In a bid to laud the comedian’s legacy, dairy giant Amul paid an endearing tribute with a topical.

In his illustrious career in stand-up comedy and all the comic shows that he has been a part of, Gajodhar, a fictional character created by Srivastava, was one of his memorable creations. The character with rural origins had attained massive popularity with the acts revolving the urban and popular culture. From his strong observations of a daily man to incorporating them into his comic gigs, the comedian did it all.

Amul pays tribute to Raju Srivastava

After Raju Srivastava left for his heavenly abode, Amul paid tribute to the late star with a special topical on Twitter. The doodle created by Amul showed various facets of the comedian performing on stage. One shows him standing in his patent Gajodhar pose while the other showed him enthralling fans with his acts on stage.

The tagline on the topical read, “Asli fun-kaar the!” along with the Bombay to Goa actor’s birth and death date. “#Amul Topical: Tribute to the popular comedian and actor!” the caption on Twitter read.

Born in 1963 in Kanpur to Ramesh Srivastava, a government employee, a humour poet, and homemaker mother Saraswati, Srivastava was first noticed for his resemblance to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and later became popular for his observational stand-up sketches in and around his hometown. The comic, whose career spanned almost four decades, played nameless bit parts in hit Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar before gaining nationwide fame as a participant in the 2005 reality comedy competition show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha and daughter Antara and son Aayushmaan.