At IFFI Closing Ceremony, Anurag Thakur Says India Will Emerge Top Film Shoot Destination

The 52nd annual International Film Festival of India is a nine-day event, that came to a close on Sunday, November 28. The Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Anurag Thakur, who has been sharing several updates from the film festival on social media gave a speech at the closing ceremony on Sunday. During his speech, she spoke about how India will soon emerge as the top destination for film shoots.

Anurag Thakur's addresses closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India

During his speech at IFFI, Anurag Thakur mentioned that the prestigious film festival made use of new technology and also gave young talent from the country a platform to showcase their talent. To nurture this young talent, the minister mentioned that a 'unique initiative' was put in place. He lauded the youngsters present and mentioned he was sure they would one day be on the global stage.

According to a media statement, speaking about it during the closing ceremony he said, "In a unique initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing young talent, we selected and invited “75 young Creative Minds of Tomorrow” from across the country. I am extremely confident some of them will one day be on the global stage and come back to IFFI as icons of Cinema in their own right."

Thakur also took price in India and mentioned that it would soon emerge as the top destination for film shoots and movies in post-production. He also had a message for foreign guests at the IFFI and he mentioned they were most welcome to make use of India's post-production facilities.

The minister said, "India will emerge as top film shoot & post-production destination. My message to our foreign guests and filmmakers, you are always welcome to shoot in India and take the advantage of our highly skilled post-production facilities."

The 52nd International Film Festival of India saw five major OTT players including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Voot and SonyLIV participating in the event for the first time. The OTT giants did so through masterclasses, previews, virtual events and several film screenings. The move was aimed to bolster the quality and produce fresh content since these platforms curate a plethora of shows and movies regularly.

(Image: PTI)