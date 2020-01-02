'Athade Srimannarayana' Receives Rave Reviews From Netizens; Check Twitter Reactions

Athade Srimannarayana’s trailer had already got fans hooked to the screens and excited for the film. Rakshit Shetty has written the story and also plays the lead role. By fans judging the trailer, the visuals of the film look very impressive. And after Kirik Party’s success, this one will be another big one for the actor who is quite hopeful about the film. The film has been titled as Avane Srimannarayana in Tamil and has been receiving rave reviews for its story line and the acting. Here are some of the Twitter reactions from fans on the film.

#AthadeSrimanNarayana



REVIEW:

⭐⭐⭐⭐



Extremely well made cinema. It is NOT your usual Indian movie with heroes who punch people into the sky.



Non-routine story. You will thoroughly enjoy if you like content-based movies.



Only negative is long running time. But no problem! — blank. (@bluntlysavage) January 1, 2020

Good one, worth watching.

Last 30 minutes sums up the second half.#AthadeSrimannarayana — Aa lite le (@Swaroop__19) January 1, 2020

1st half - Rakshit sheety holding the film with his Superb screen presence n performance 👏👏👌 #AthadeSrimanNarayana #ASN — LogOut (@nani_ymc) January 1, 2020

#AthadeSrimannarayana is entertaining! @rakshitshetty rocked it all the way! Brilliant! Definitely he will have a market in TFI on his next. @shanvisrivastav good you see you on screen and you justified your role completely. IMO, less runtime will help in repeat value! pic.twitter.com/mmZIGNbZbW — Bad Karma (@IsInvalidNow) January 1, 2020

Talking about the characters in the film, Rakshit revealed to a news portal that when one watches the film, he or she will realise that they haven’t seen a cop like this till now. Srimannarayana is a mix of Sherlock Holmes and Jack Sparrow. He takes risks and comes up with a solution to complex problems like Jack Sparrow. At the same time, he’s intelligent, witty, and quirky. The filmmaker revealed that he does not think there has ever been a character like this. Since the movie has been given a thumbs up by viewers, it looks like fans are loving a cop like him! Let's see how the film fares at the ticket windows.

