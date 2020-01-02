The Debate
'Athade Srimannarayana' Receives Rave Reviews From Netizens; Check Twitter Reactions

Others

Athade Srimannarayana’s trailer had already gotten fans hooked to the screens and excited for the film. Read here to know the comments of fans about the film

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Athade Srimannarayana

Athade Srimannarayana’s trailer had already got fans hooked to the screens and excited for the film. Rakshit Shetty has written the story and also plays the lead role. By fans judging the trailer, the visuals of the film look very impressive. And after Kirik Party’s success, this one will be another big one for the actor who is quite hopeful about the film. The film has been titled as Avane Srimannarayana in Tamil and has been receiving rave reviews for its story line and the acting. Here are some of the Twitter reactions from fans on the film.

Talking about the characters in the film, Rakshit revealed to a news portal that when one watches the film, he or she will realise that they haven’t seen a cop like this till now. Srimannarayana is a mix of Sherlock Holmes and Jack Sparrow. He takes risks and comes up with a solution to complex problems like Jack Sparrow. At the same time, he’s intelligent, witty, and quirky. The filmmaker revealed that he does not think there has ever been a character like this. Since the movie has been given a thumbs up by viewers, it looks like fans are loving a cop like him! Let's see how the film fares at the ticket windows.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
