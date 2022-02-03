Last Updated:

'Atharva Or Baahubali': MS Dhoni's New Look From Graphic Novel Sparks Comparisons

Former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni recently took to his social media to share the first look of his new age novel graphic Atharva: The Origin.

atharva

Image: Twitter/@MS Dhoni/MS Dhoni Facebook


After leading the Men in blue towards various triumphs, the former skipper of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni is all set to foray into a new phase of his career as he released the first look of his forthcoming graphic novel titled Atharva: The Origin. Essaying the lead role in the novel, the former Indian cricketer has elevated the anticipation of the venture as fans were surprised to see his new look. Congratulatory comments and compliments started pouring via social media for MS Dhoni. 

While many people admired his new fierce avatar, some believed that the cricketer drew inspiration from the iconic fictional character Bahubali created by S. S. Rajamouli in the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning starring Prabhas. Take a look.

'Atharva or Baahubali'

The 40-year-old cricketer took to his Facebook to share the first look at his upcoming novel by writing, ''Happy to launch the first look on the new-age graphic novel Atharva". In the short clip, MS Dhoni can be seen donning the avatar of a fierce warrior with long brown locks and chains on his neck. Wielding weapons in both hands, his character is seen fighting off demons and demonic animals. 

As soon as the first look was unveiled, comments about how MS Dhoni looked ferocious and a formidable warrior in the video started pouring in. However, a few also pointed out that the cricketer looked like Bahubali, played by actor Prabhas, and complimented his strong appearance. Check out the comments below. 

More on 'Atharva: The Origin'

As per ANI, the upcoming graphic novel is an adaptation of the debutant author Ramesh Thamilmani's unpublished book of the same name. The forthcoming venture is bankrolled by Dhoni Entertainment, the company jointly established by the cricketer and his wife Sakshi in 2019. 

Tags: atharva, MS Dhoni, baahubali
