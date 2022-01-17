'Attack On Titan' Season 4: Will Eren And Zeke Reunite In Upcoming Episodes Of Series?

The final season of Attack On Titan is currently on air and fans are anticipating the highly emotional reunion of Titan shifter brothers Eren and Zeke Jeager. Zeke was first introduced in season two as the 'Beast Titan' and his human form was revealed at the season finale of season two. The brothers have since then had a rocky relationship but the two joined forces to use Eren's Founding Titan powers. The opening episode of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 saw how the Marleyan forces are trying to keep Zeke and Eren apart to avoid them from combining their powers.

However, the upcoming titles of episodes 78 and 79 hint that Eren and Zeke will soon be reuniting. It will be interesting to see how the Jeager brothers will reunite and plan their battle against Marley.

Zeke and Eren to reunite?

As per Comicbook, a fan account of Attack on Titan revealed the titles of the upcoming episodes 78 and 79 that will be airing on January 24 and 31, respectively. The titles on the episode are 'Two Brothers' and 'Memories Of The Future' hinting at the reunion between Eren and Zeke and the expansion of Eren's Founding Titan powers as the series heads towards its finale. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 saw the entry of Zeke, who is just barely alive after being hit by Pieck’s anti-Titan cannon.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 synopsis

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is-

"It’s been four years since the Scout Regiment reached the shoreline, and the world looks different now. Things are heating up as the fate of the Scout Regiment—and the people of Paradis—are determined at last. However, Eren is missing. Will he reappear before age-old tensions between Marleyans and Eldians result in the war of all wars?"

The anime based on the manga written by Hajime Isayama has been a fan favorite ever since its premiere in 2017 and had also been reaching rave reviews by critics for its dark theme, action, animation, and more. The anime follows the journey of Eren Jaeger and his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, who struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where humans are prey to giant humanoids called Titans.

Image: Instagram/@_eren.yeagerr_