ON TAPE: Attendees At Disha Salian's Party 'vanished' Before Police Came, Says Neighbour

In the latest Republic Media Network exclusive, eye-witness accounts have blown the lid off the cover-up of Disha Salian's alleged suicide and the ensuing 'probe' which took place 63 days ago in Malad. The narrative stating that the 28-year-old celebrity manager jumped off from the balcony of the 14th-floor apartment and that Mumbai Police thoroughly investigated the matter, has categorically fallen apart. Disha Salian's neighbour and one of the first-responders on the site, in Republic TV's sting operation, revealed that the Police let everyone from the party at Disha's fiance Rohan Rai's apartment go scot-free despite the death of one of their friends.

The neighbour revealed that when he rushed to the site, Disha's fiance Rohan Rai was inebriated and in shock when he saw Disha's body in a pool of blood. Rohan was accompanied by another female friend. He further revealed that when the Police arrived, the people partying at Rohan's house had "vanished" and added that about 6 to 8 people went along with the ambulance (though it is unclear whether Disha's body went via ambulance). This first responder also disclosed that the Police did not cordon off the area where Disha's body had fallen and that he could see bloodstains on the ground and on a nearby car the next morning.

Police only questioned Rohan Rai and the security guard and allowed the rest of the people in the party go without any interrogation. Apart from the neighbour, Republic TV also approached security personnel who claimed that Disha's body was taken in a private red car by a group of her friends from the party. This person also revealed in the sting operation that after 60 days of death, the Police has re-started their investigation and have been questioning many of the building residents lately. The security personnel made it clear that the police hadn't inquired about the matter in its totality in almost 2 months since the death on June 8.

Last week, after the Supreme Court set a 3-day deadline for Maharashtra government to file a report all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai Police had asked people to approach the Malvani Police station in Malad, if they have any information regarding Disha Salian's death. Before this, Disha Salian's case folder had been 'inadvertently deleted' by the Mumbai Police while the Bihar police were at the Malvani police station to seek details. A link has been inferred between the Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicides, while Republic's investigations have also exposed several unanswered questions and inconsistencies in the narrative around Sushant's death.

