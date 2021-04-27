Atul Kasbekar Asks, 'What Is Wrong With People?' Over Crowd At Kumbh Mela In Haridwar

The last 'shahi snan' at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on Tuesday was a subdued affair with seers keeping the ritual symbolic in view of a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. Till 10:45 am, around 670 seers took the royal bath at Har ki Pairi on the banks of the Ganga, officials said.

As the 'Shahi Snan' pictures surfaced on social media, many Netizens and celebrities expressed their disappointment and aggression. People were seen flouting COVID-19 regulations as they did not wear face masks or maintain social distance, though the number of devotees was fewer. A number of devotees were seen waiting in long queues to take a dip in the holy river as the last 'shahi snan' of Kumbh Mela took place on Tuesday.

Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar wrote, "If you contract covid after doing this; should u be allowed treatment so you can further stress the medical system that’s beyond breaking point?!? What is wrong with people? And those who allow these community dips." [sic]

Please attach properties of ANI. They are calling it "the last" shahi snan happening today. They should not spread panic. Please teach them some good lesson, like you always do.#CoronavirusIndia pic.twitter.com/61hbBfK4tY — DrManishaBangar (@BangarManisha) April 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 17 had appealed to sadhus to observe the remaining duration of the Kumbh only in a "symbolic" manner. Following this different 'akhadas' (sects) had agreed to keep their participation symbolic. Crowds at the ghats of the Ganga started thinning down drastically since last week after the key 'akhadas' of seers began pulling out of the Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, citing the spike in coronavirus case numbers.

Many spots wore a deserted look on Tuesday at the Kumbh which will formally close only on April 30.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand reported 5,058 COVID-19 cases on Monday with Dehradun registering 2,034 cases and Haridwar 1,002 cases.

By 10.45 am, 600 seers of the Joona, Agni, Avahan, and Kinnar 'akhadas' had taken a dip in the river followed by 70 seers of the Niranjani and Anand 'akhadas' on Chaitra Purnima, Zonal Officer (Intelligence) of Haridwar Sunita Verma said.

