Atul Kasbekar Feels 'tortured' After Airline Makes Repeated Calls With Recorded Message

Ace fashion photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar, took to his Twitter handle to complain about the repeated calls he received from an airline. "Calm down please," he wrote.

"Hey @flyspicejet, You don’t need to torture me with recorded messages from three days before a one hour domestic flight, literally every bloody hour," Kasbekar wrote.

*that was sarcasm in case u blokes missed it — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, SpiceJet was recently in the news when they transported 122 boxes of COVID-19 vaccine, weighing total 4.1 tonnes, from Pune to five cities across India.

This was the second round of COVID-19 vaccine transportation flights operated by SpiceJet, said the airline''s spokesperson in a statement. The first round took place on January 12 and 13.

SpiceJet carried 38 boxes of vaccine to Patna, 35 boxes to Vijayawada, 30 to Hyderabad, 28 to Bhubaneswar, and one box to Leh from Pune via Delhi which will reach the capital of Ladakh on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

India started the movement of the coronavirus vaccine on January 12 and the vaccination drive commenced on January 16. On January 12, SpiceJet shipped 364 boxes weighing 11 tonnes of nearly four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune and on January 13 carried 111 boxes weighing 3.5 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccine from Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad to a host of cities across India.

