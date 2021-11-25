AWBI's Advisory On Using Technology Instead Of Live Animals Gets PETA India's Backing

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has given a thumbs up to a recent advisory issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) asking filmmakers of various mediums to use technology to show animals in their ventures instead of shooting with real animals. The advisory was in the wake of the complaint lodged by AWBI and the criticism of PETA, following the death of a horse on the sets of Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan.

The animal welfare body's advisory urging the use of VFX, computer-generated imagery and animatronics instead of live animals was termed 'appropriate' by PETA India's chief advocacy officer Khushboo Gupta.

Gupta, as per a report by IBG news, stated that the use of technology for the filming of the scenes was a 'moral responsibility' on the part of filmmakers. She urged them to follow the examples of filmmakers across the world and in India in this regard.

The PETA had raised the death of the horse on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan in a complaint, after which the AWBI took the matter up with the Hyderabad and Telangana State Animal Welfare Board urging them to conduct a fair probe in the matter. They also sought that strong action is taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The AWBI, the prescribed authority under the Prevetion of Cruelty to Animals, had then issued the advisory to makers of films, TV shows, advertisements and digital content to refrain from shooting with live animals to prevent their 'pain and suffering.' They had pointed out the transport of the animals to locations at subtantial distance, them subjected to the conditions on the sets, being separated from their mothers as infants, beaten or starved during training, forced to perform dangerous stunts and controlled with the use of chains or cages.

The accident on the sets of Ponniyan Selvan, which is a multi-starrer period action drama also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others had taken place in August. The AWBI had filed a lawsuit against the makers and the PETA India had also condemned the incident then.