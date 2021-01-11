Awez Darbar's Latest Instagram Video Is Too Hilarous To Miss Out On; Watch

Awez Darbar, quite recently, treated fans with a video that is essentially the first installment of the Sibling Rivalry series. The video below sees Awez Darbar tying what looks like a bicycle lock around his sister's neck, who wakes up to discover the same and promptly reprimands her brother for it. What follows after that can be considered to be the main content of the video.

Awez Darbar's video:

Part 2 of the same was promptly posted by the content creator, which takes the story that started with the prank in question ahead. The video sees the sister's rebuttal and the ultimate fate of the entire episode. Awez Darbar's video can be found below as well as on his Instagram handle.

Part 2 of Awez Darbar's video:

Awez Darbar, as of this writing, is followed by 7.8 million people on Instagram. The content creator has posted approximately 1,582 videos and photos so far, signifying that Awez Darbar is fairly active on his social media handles and likes to keep his fans entertained and updated through the assistance of his videos, photos and short-form content pieces. The latest addition to his list of Instagram photos and videos have him performing various dance moves or taking a step further in his musical endeavours. Awez can also be seen posting pictures from the various pivotal moments in his life. Some of those images and videos can be found below.

On the personal life front, Awez Darbar welcomed his sister-in-law, Gauahar Khan into the Darbar family as his elder brother, Zaid, who is also a content creator, tied the knot with the Begum Jaan star during the month of December last year. Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The now lawfully-wedded couple chose to go for a close-knit affair due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

