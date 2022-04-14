Last Updated:

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar was one of the great leaders of the country and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti every year on April 14.

Ambedkar Jayanti

Image: PTI


Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar was one of the great leaders of the country and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti every year on April 14. With the special occasion right around the corner, individuals from across the world send their Bhim Jayanti wishes to their near and dear ones. Here are some images, wishes and much more with which one can send their best to others online.

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti images

Bhim Jayanti wishes

Let us honour the hard work and sacrifices of the man who gave India its constitution. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

A nation becomes strong when the people of the nation are strong. Here's wishing you and your family a Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Let us celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti with a promise to always work for others with a strong will and perseverance.

This Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, may the spirit of self-confidence and fight against oppression stay with us till the very end.

Let us honor the hard work and sacrifice of the person who gave us the Indian Constitution.

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Whatsapp and Facebook status

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes

"They cannot make history who forget history"

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society"

"Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered"

"I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians"

