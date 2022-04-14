Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Whatsapp And Facebook Status

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar was one of the great leaders of the country and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti every year on April 14. With the special occasion right around the corner, individuals from across the world send their Bhim Jayanti wishes to their near and dear ones. Here are some images, wishes and much more with which one can send their best to others online.

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti images

Today is the day dedicated to the Father of Indian Constitution…. It is the day of celebrations to value a great person…. Who fought for the right….. Warm wishes on Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti. #JaiBhim #AmbedkarJayanti #संविधान_निर्माता_बाबासाहेब #बाबासाहेब_संपूर्ण_भारत_के_मसीहा_है pic.twitter.com/ZRNGO3eBNg — PARAS TANVESH (@ParasTanvesh) April 13, 2021

Let us honour the hardwork and sacrifices of the man who gave India its constitution….. Let us honour Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti💙#AmbedkarJayanti #जयभीम pic.twitter.com/rwzaYxP1lR — AYUSH MESHRAM (@AYUSHME21999023) April 13, 2021

Coming Soon---- 14 April Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti ( Dr. Baba Sahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar ka Date of Birthday 14 April 1891 . Father of Constitution -- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar ) Jai Bhim All Of You Friends 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3bApDTzfSJ — Ravi Jatav (@raviku13082002) April 11, 2022

Bhim Jayanti wishes

Let us honour the hard work and sacrifices of the man who gave India its constitution. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

A nation becomes strong when the people of the nation are strong. Here's wishing you and your family a Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Let us celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti with a promise to always work for others with a strong will and perseverance.

This Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, may the spirit of self-confidence and fight against oppression stay with us till the very end.

Let us honor the hard work and sacrifice of the person who gave us the Indian Constitution.

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Whatsapp and Facebook status

Words Will fall short for us today to describe what babasaheb meant to us & What he did for us. So,Wishing you everyone a happy 130th Dr.Ambedkar Jayanti.#JaiBhim

#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/IMu0CP8T1R — Rajendra_bairwa (@Rajsehra92) April 14, 2021

For me that day is Ambedkar Jayanti, the day I read Ambedkar, Ambedkar is born in me as thoughts. And for me that day is Dr.Ambedkar's Parinirvana Day, the day I do not read Dr.Ambedkar.#JaiBhim pic.twitter.com/kjHXmBvbZP — LOKESH POOJA Ukey (लोकेश पूजा उके) (@LokeshPoojaUkey) December 7, 2021

My tribute to one of the greatest social reformers & the architect of India's constitution, Dr. B.R Ambedkar Ji, on his 130th birth anniversary 🙏🏻



Happy Dr Br Ambedkar jayanti 🙏#AmbedkarJayanti #JaiBhim pic.twitter.com/dxE33pI0y2 — Harbhajan Mann (@harbhajanmann) April 14, 2021

Ambedkar Jayanti quotes

"They cannot make history who forget history"

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society"

"Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered"

"I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians"