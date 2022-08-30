Last Updated:

Babil Khan's Debut Film 'Qala' To Tabu's 'Khufiya', Netflix Announces Slate Of New Titles

Netflix, on Monday, announced eight new titles at an event in Mumbai along with exclusive sneak peeks of the first ever-films showcased.

Prachi Arya
Netflix event
1/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Shefali Shah was present at the Netflix event last evening to discuss her latest show 'Darlings'.

Netflix event
2/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Sanya Malhotra presented her much-anticipated satire next 'Kathal', where she will feature alongside Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Neha Saraf. 

Netflix event
3/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor Vijay Varma was also present at the event to represent his latest release 'Darlings' on Netflix which is minting great numbers on the streamer. 

Netflix event
4/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

After Haider, Vishal Bharadwaj has collaborated with Tabu for 'Khufiya' which will be released soon on Netflix. It features Tabu along with Ali Fazal in lead roles. 

Netflix event
5/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Actor-comedian Maniesh Paul was the host for the evening who interacted with various casts of upcoming series while throwing light on their storylines. 

Netflix event
6/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal have teamed up for the suspense thriller titled 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', to be streamed on Netflix. It also features Sharad Kelkar in a significant role. 

Netflix event
7/7
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla

After the success of Bulbbul, Netflix is all set to bring a new story to light. Titled Qala, it stars Tripti Dimri, debutant Babil Khan, and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. 

