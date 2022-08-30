Babil Khan's Debut Film 'Qala' To Tabu's 'Khufiya', Netflix Announces Slate Of New Titles

Quick links:
Actor Shefali Shah was present at the Netflix event last evening to discuss her latest show 'Darlings'.
Actor Sanya Malhotra presented her much-anticipated satire next 'Kathal', where she will feature alongside Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Neha Saraf.
Actor Vijay Varma was also present at the event to represent his latest release 'Darlings' on Netflix which is minting great numbers on the streamer.
After Haider, Vishal Bharadwaj has collaborated with Tabu for 'Khufiya' which will be released soon on Netflix. It features Tabu along with Ali Fazal in lead roles.
Actor-comedian Maniesh Paul was the host for the evening who interacted with various casts of upcoming series while throwing light on their storylines.
Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal have teamed up for the suspense thriller titled 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', to be streamed on Netflix. It also features Sharad Kelkar in a significant role.