'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 7 Ep. 3: Know What Happened When Thomas And Riley Arrived

Bachelor In Paradise is one of the popular American television shows whose 7th season has been escalating the fans’ curiosity by depicting an interesting turn of events. As the third episode of the show recently hit the screens, it showcased the arrival of Thomas Jacobs and Riley Christian that shook things up among other couples on the beach.

What happened in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Episode 3?

The latest episode of the show began with the girls teasing the boys while planning to hand out the roses and with Tammy saying, “I kind of want to see the boys sweat a little bit. I kind of like when boys cry. It gives me a lot of energy". It was then when the song ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’ began to play while Lance Bass made his entry as the new guest host of the show.

The host then began discussing with the contestants about their speculations on who will be coming to the beach this weekend. James, Aaron and Tre hoped that Thomas would not come but it was slated for the latter to arrive on the show. While most of the girls were left stunned when Thomas arrived, Serena Pitt agreed and stated, “When Thomas walked in, all the girls had this little like, twinkle in their eyes. Someone is making out with this guy today, and I'll be okay if it's me.". On the other hand, Tre and Aaron warned everyone against Thomas stating that he was not a good guy and was certainly not there for the right reasons.

As Thomas entered with a date card, he picked Serena. Meanwhile, even Riley Christian arrived and asked out Maurissa despite his previous connection with Tre. Thomas and Serena went on a date and talked about Katie Thurston’s season. Thomas assured her that she could trust him while Serena appreciated his honesty. Then the things took a turn when Serena told Joe that she told Thomas that he should pursue other people because she didn’t want to be a part of the drama.

Later, when Riley and Maurissa were planning for their date, Connor, the latter’s connection, told her to “have fun”. Connor further stated, "I really am not upset or sad or anything like that because it's a date, you know? It's a date. This is Paradise. That's just part of what this is here.". On the other hand, Maurissa revealed that her date with Riley was "the first real date” she’d ever had. She even talked to Riley about her desire to have a husband and kids to which the latter revealed that he also wanted the same. It was then when Riley and Maurissa shared their first kiss and went on to spend the night together in bed while Connor patiently stood back for them on the beach.

