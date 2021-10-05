BAFTA Awards Revises Voting And Eligibility Rules; Check Full Schedule Of BAFTA TV Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has recently confirmed the dates of their tv ceremonies slated to be held in 2022. They also revealed details about how they have made certain changes in the voting rules as well as the eligibility criteria.

The BAFTA Awards will be held in April 2022 and the TV awards will follow two weeks later.

The BAFTA Schedule for 2022

According to Variety, the BAFTA Awards 2022 are set to be held on 24 April 2022 while the BAFTA TV Awards will be held on 8 May 2022. The nominations list will be released on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 after Virgin Media Must-See Moment nominations are announced on 23 March 2022. Here’s the revised list of rules and eligibility criteria for the ceremony.

– U.K. performers appearing in shows only eligible in the “International” category will now individually be eligible in the performance categories (a rule change that has already been enacted in the Craft categories for U.K. craftspeople working on international shows)

– The “International” category will be expanded from four to six nominees

- International members can now vote across all categories rather than just four

– Line producers, production managers and heads of production can now be eligible candidates for consideration and recognized alongside other members of the production team

– The requirement under the BFI Diversity Standards 2020 to meet one of at least four entry criteria will double to two, one relating to industry access and opportunities and one other

BAFTA will also ask the candidates whether they have achieved “albert” certification and completed the albert carbon calculator.

Sara Putt, deputy chair of BAFTA and chair of the BAFTA Television Committee said in a statement how TV had once again proven its unique value in keeping audiences entertained and informed, and its vital role in all of everyone’s lives. She further talked about the new set of rules and added that each year they consult with the industry and review their rules and eligibility criteria to ensure their awards not only reflect an evolving global industry but also help drive positive change. Adding to it, she mentioned that this year she was proud that they were stepping up their consultation with the industry on environmental sustainability with a view to formally adopting requirements from 2023 that will ensure a more sustainable industry for all.

Image: AP

