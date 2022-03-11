BAFTA President Prince William To Address Award Ceremony Virtually; Here's Why

The most prestigious British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTA is an annual film awards ceremony that honours the best British and international contributions in film in the United Kingdom. The 2022 edition of the BAFTA Awards will be held on Sunday, March 13. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not be gracing their presence on the red carpet of the BAFTA awards.

As per various media reports, BAFTA president Prince William will not be attending the awards show due to 'diary constraints'. The member of the British royal family, Prince William will deliver a speech through a pre-recorded video transmission message.

As per a report by Variety, a BAFTA spokesperson said, “We’re delighted that BAFTA president, the Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message. Due to diary constraints, he is not able to attend in person this year.”

For the unversed, last year Prince William was all set to deliver his pre-recorded speech via video link but opted out from the virtual awards due to the death of his grandfather, Prince Phillip, who died the morning before the ceremony.

More about BAFTA

As per the Variety report, Rebel Wilson will host the awards. The awards will be presented by Daisy Ridley, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Patrick Stewart, Regé Jean-Page, RuPaul, Salma Hayek, Sebastian Stan, Sienna Miller, Simon Pegg, Simone Ashley, Sophie Okonedo, Sophie Turner, Tom Hiddleston and Wunmi Mosaku among others.

(Image: @dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram)