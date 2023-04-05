Barack Obama's Daughter Malia Obama To Make Her Directorial Debut With THIS Film

Malia Obama, the elder daughter to former United States President, Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, will be making her debut as a director soon. The 24-year-old reportedly has a short film in the pipeline. This film is all set to be produced under Giga, Donald Glover's new production house.

Malia's professional prowess

This nascent project will not be the first time Donald Glover and Malia Obama will be professionally coordinating. The professional pair has earlier collaborated on horror thriller television series Swarm, created by Glover and Janine Nabers. Swarm is Malia's first big ticket writing role in the industry. She wrote the episode, 'Girl, Bye', allegedly carrying seminal plot points to the winding story. Both Glover and Nabers are said to be impressed with her work and style of writing. Swarm deals with the theme of a young woman getting obsessed with an R&B singer, prepared to exceed all limits for them.

Glover's advice to Malia

It was Glover who shared the news of Malia's future short film. He also recalled an important conversation he had with the aspiring young director. Glover states that he made it very transparent to Malia that she would only get one shot at this. The reason behind this is Malia's lineage. Being the daughter of a former United States President comes with its own set of perks and perils. Part and parcel of this life is constantly being in the public eye.

Glover recalls explaining to Malia that if she was to take the plunge into direction, it needed to be a fully dedicated effort. He allegedly told her, "You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around". Glover signed off with a vote of confidence in Malia, affirming that her talent ensures a good career ahead.

Malia Obama is most notably, a Harvard University graduate. She has worked in the capacity of an intern for Lena Dunham's Girls followed by a stint at the Weinstein Company as a production assistant on Halle Berry-starrer Sci-Fi drama series Extant.