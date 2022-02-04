Basant Panchami 2022 Date: Know When Is Basant Panchami, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat And More

Basant Panchami, which is also spelt as Vasant Panchami, is commonly known as Saraswati Puja as the festival is dedicated to worshipping the goddess Saraswati. Known as the goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, learning and more, devotees wholeheartedly seek prayers and blessings from goddess Saraswati on this auspicious occasion. Goddess Saraswati is part of the tridevi along with goddess Lakshmi, goddess of wealth and good fortune, goddess and Parvati, goddess of devotion and motherhood.

Moreover, Basant Panchami also marks the onset of the Spring season. This year, the festival will be observed on February 5, marking the start of preparing for the auspicious festival of Holika or Holi, which is celebrated 40 days later. Ahead of the festival, check out the Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and more of Basant Panchami.

05-February-2022



With the onset of the Spring Season, it’s time to celebrate the festival of Basant Panchami.



Maa Saraswati - The Goddess of Learning, Music & Art, was born on this day and people worship her to achieve Wisdom. pic.twitter.com/q2CS25xa6G — Dr. Sukanta Mishra (@PhdNou) February 4, 2022

Basant Panchami date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and more

Basant Panchami is observed by the devotees on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha. As mentioned earlier, Basant Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday i.e February 5, 2022. The Vidhi for Basant Panchami will begin at 3:47 am on February 5 and will end at 3:46 am the next day i.e February 6. Additionally, Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment will be observed at 12:35 am on February 5, 2022.

To celebrate the occasion, teachers as well as students offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Saraswati to bestow them with knowledge, wisdom and get rid of unnecessary distractions, laziness and ignorance. Many also perform rituals at the start of the day to initiate childrens' education. Schools and educational institutes are commonly seen arranging pujas at the early hours of the day.

(Image: Twitter/@IMROCKYTYAGI)