Basant Panchami 2022: Good Morning Happy Basant Panchami Wishes, Images & More

Touted as one of the most auspicious festivals, Basant Panchami marks the onset of the Spring season as devotees seek prayers from Goddess Saraswati. Symbolising knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, learning and more, teachers and students seek her blessings to bestow them with wisdom and get rid of lethargy. This year, the festival will be observed on February 5. Here are some Good morning wishes and greetings that you can send your loved ones to start off the auspicious day of Basant Panchami.
Basant Panchami 2022: Good morning wishes, greetings, quotes and more:
With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Good morning and Happy Basant Panchami!
May the occasion of Basant Panchami bring the wealth of knowledge to You. May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All Your Wishes Come True. Good morning and Happy Basant Panchami.
On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields, fly kites and soar into the sky like them, welcome the spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchami!
Spring is in the air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings, on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, this morning!
Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass life's tests with ease.
Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turn into happy shades too. Today, let’s make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature. Happy Basant Panchami!
No greeting card to give, no sweet flowers to send, no cute graphics to forward, just a caring heart wishing you…Good morning and Happy Basant Panchami.
