Basant Panchami 2022: Good Morning Happy Basant Panchami Wishes, Images & More

Touted as one of the most auspicious festivals, Basant Panchami marks the onset of the Spring season as devotees seek prayers from Goddess Saraswati. Symbolising knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, learning and more, teachers and students seek her blessings to bestow them with wisdom and get rid of lethargy. This year, the festival will be observed on February 5. Here are some Good morning wishes and greetings that you can send your loved ones to start off the auspicious day of Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2022: Good morning wishes, greetings, quotes and more:

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 images

Image: PTI