Image: Twitter/@IMROCKYTYAGI
Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the country to honor Goddess Saraswati. On this day, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, Saraswati, is worshipped and puja is done at many households. This festival also marks the arrival of spring.
This year, the festival will be observed on February 5, and to make your Basant Panchami more memorable, here we bring you some Basant Panchami Quotes in Hindi.
कभी ना हो कांटो का सामना ,जिंदगी आपकी खुशियों से भरा रहे,संक्रांति पर हमारी यही दुआ,बसंत पंचमी की बधाई !
किताबों का साथ हो, पेन पर हाथ हो, कॉपियां आपके पास हो, पढ़ाई दिन रात हो, जिंदगी के हर इम्तिहान में आप पास हो, सरस्वती पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !
उड़ जाते है रंग,किताबों में दबे फूलों के भी,आसमान में कई रंग, बिखराए जाती है एक पतंग, हैप्पी बसंत पंचमी।
मां सरस्वती का बसंत है त्योहार,आपके जीवन में आए सदा बहार ,सरस्वती द्वार आपके विराजे हरपरल,हर काम आपका हो जाए सफल, बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक बधाई ,हैप्पी बसंत पंचमी 2022!
