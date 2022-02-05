Last Updated:

Basant Panchami 2022: Happy Basant Panchami Quotes In Hindi

Basant Panchami is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindu devotees. So, to mark the occasion here we bring you some Basant Panchami Quotes in Hindi.

Basant Panchami 2022 Quotes in Hindi

Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the country to honor Goddess Saraswati. On this day, the Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, Saraswati, is worshipped and puja is done at many households. This festival also marks the arrival of spring. 

This year, the festival will be observed on February 5, and to make your Basant Panchami more memorable, here we bring you some Basant Panchami Quotes in Hindi.

Basant Panchami 2022 Quotes in Hindi

  • फूलों की वर्षा, शरद की फुहार, सूरज की किरणें, खुशियों की बहार, चन्दन की खुशबू, अपनों का प्यार, मुबारक हो आप सबको,बसंत पंचमी का त्योहार. हैप्पी बसंत पंचमी 2022 !
  • सरस्वती पूजा का प्यारा त्योहार ,जीवन में लाएगा खुशी अपार,सरस्वती विराजे आपके घर!
  •  वीणा लेकर हाथ में, सरस्वती हो आपके साथ में, मिले मां का आशीर्वाद आपको हर दिन मुबारक हो आपको सरस्वती पूजा का ये दिन सरस्वती पूजा और बसंत पंचमी की शुभकामनाएं !
  • जीवन का यह बसंत ,खुशियां दें अनंत ,प्रेम और उत्साह से ,भर दें जीवन में रंग!
  • बहारों में बहार बसंत, मीठा मौसम मीठी उमंग ,रंग बिरंगी उड़ती आकाश में पतंग ,तुम साथ हो तो है इस ज़िंदगी का और ही रंग .हैप्पी वसंत पंचमी!
  • मां सरस्वती का वरदान हो आपको, हर दिन नई मिले ख़ुशी आपको, दुआ हमारी है खुदा से ऐ दोस्त, जिन्दगी में सफलता हमेशा मिले आपको. बसंत पंचमी की बधाई !

  •  कभी ना हो कांटो का सामना ,जिंदगी आपकी खुशियों से भरा रहे,संक्रांति पर हमारी यही दुआ,बसंत पंचमी की बधाई !

  •  किताबों का साथ हो, पेन पर हाथ हो, कॉपियां आपके पास हो, पढ़ाई दिन रात हो, जिंदगी के हर इम्तिहान में आप पास हो, सरस्वती पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !

  • उड़ जाते है रंग,किताबों में दबे फूलों के भी,आसमान में कई रंग, बिखराए जाती है एक पतंग, हैप्पी बसंत पंचमी।

  •  मां सरस्वती का बसंत है त्योहार,आपके जीवन में आए सदा बहार ,सरस्वती द्वार आपके विराजे हरपरल,हर काम आपका हो जाए सफल, बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक बधाई ,हैप्पी बसंत पंचमी 2022!

