Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja Status And Video Download

Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha, which typically falls in late January or February. The festival also celebrates the agricultural fields' ripening with yellow flowers of mustard crop, which Hindus associate with Saraswati's favourite colour. Primarily, the festival is celebrated to honour goddess Saraswati, who is the goddess of knowledge, language, music and all arts. Here are Happy Basant Panchami videos and status.

Basant Panchami 2022 Pooja Tips

Young students, artists and families from all over the Indian sub-continent celebrate Panchami and pray to goddess Saraswati to ask for wisdom. Many families mark this day by sitting with babies and young children, encouraging their children to write their first words with their fingers, and some study or create music together. Many educational institutions arrange special prayers or pujas in the morning to seek the blessing of the goddess. Poetic and musical gatherings are held in some communities in reverence for Saraswati.

Basant Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on February 5, 2022, and Basant Panchami Muhurat is - from 07:07 AM to 12:35 PM. One should wear yellow coloured attire while offering their prayers as it is considered auspicious. Students and artists should also offer yellow-coloured snacks and sweets and add saffron to their rice and then eat yellow cooked rice as a part of the celebration.

Why is Basant Panchami celebrated?

Basant Panchami is also called Saraswati Puja and is celebrated to honour the goddess Saraswati. It is also a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. Basant Panchami marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which take place forty days later. Panchami is celebrated forty days before spring, because any season's transition period is 40 days, and after that, the season comes into full bloom.

(Image: PTI)