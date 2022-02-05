Basant Panchami 2022: Saraswati Puja Timing, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Story & Other Details

Basant Panchami, which is also known as Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is considered to be one of the most important Hindu festivals in India as it marks the arrival of spring. On this day, a special puja is organised for Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge. The festival also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which takes place forty days later. This year, the festival will be observed on February 5, so here we bring you every detail about the festival including its timing, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, story, and more.

Saraswati Puja timing and Muhurat

As per the panchag, the Shukla Panchami of Magh month will start from 03.47 am on February 05 and end at 03.46 am on February 06. Therefore, Basant Panchami will be observed on Saturday, February 05, 2022. The Shubh Muhurat for the festival of Basant Panchami this year is from 07:07 am to 12:35 am.

Saraswati Puja Vidhi

Visit a Goddess Saraswati temple or worship her idol at home. Keep the books of your children, a pen, or pencil at the Goddess’s feet. Light an earthen lamp or Diya with ghee/mustard oil or sesame oil. Also, light a few incense sticks. Then pray to the goddess with utmost devotion to accept your prayers and offerings.

Saraswati Puja Story

According to various mythological stories, Lord Brahma got the responsibility of the creation of the universe and Lord Vishnu as the sustainer. Lord Brahma created the universe, but one day he was walking on the earth, he saw all the living beings and was pleased with his creation. However, after some time he realized that there was peace and silence everywhere on the earth. Then he got the idea of ​​the goddess of speech, knowledge, and arts. He took out water from his 'kamandal' and sprinkled it on the earth.

Mother Saraswati appeared sitting on the lotus seat. She had four arms, she was giving blessings while holding a book, a veena, a garland in her hands. Brahma named her 'Devi Saraswati'. Brahma told that he has appeared in this universe to give speech and knowledge to the living beings. Then Mother Saraswati produced a melodious sound from the strings of her veena, and all the creatures started speaking in their own voice. By the grace of Mother Saraswati, different types of melodious sounds were heard in the universe. Goddess Saraswati appeared on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month, due to which Saraswati Puja is performed every year.

