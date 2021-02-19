Be Essential Edition Release Time And Other Details Of This Special Album Revealed

Popstars BTS will be dropping the Be Essential Edition which will encapsulate the deepest appreciation towards their fans who stayed with them throughout their journey. The whole month will have new content releases every day, the septet gave a peek into the making of their chart-topping album. BTS also created an ARMY room that had similar vibes to the room that was created by the members back in November 2020.

What is Be Essential Edition release time?

Be Essential Edition is set to release on February 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm in KST ( Korean Standard Time) which will be around 10:30 am in India. It was available to pre-order from January 25, 2021, at 11 am Korean Standard Time (KST).

Bollywood Life also revealed that the physical copy of the album will also contain several fan treats hence it is being called the 'Essential Edition' for the BTS Army. The pack will include a CD, a photo book (158 X 214 X 13 mm / 140 pages), seven types of photo cards, another random photo card out of eight options that have already been teased at 642 X 471 mm poster and whoever buys the Global Weverse Shop will get a chance to receive one of 500 copies of the limited edition BTS BE Interview Photo Book.

About BTS

BTS is a seven-member South Korean band that rose to popularity because the lyrics in their songs focused on social commentary, mental health problems, individualism, and other troubles of the youth. The band has seven members namely- Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS has received more than thirty Mnet Asian Music Awards, twenty-nine Melon Music Awards, and twenty Golden Disc Awards. They have also received five Billboard Music Awards and six MTV Video Music Awards and are certainly the best-selling South Korean band ever. BTSFandom also reports that BTS has got fifteen Guinness world records. Billboard also reports BTS's pop act Love Yourself: Answer has remained on the chart of their main albums for more than 98 non-consecutive weeks.

Image Credits: @bts.bighitlabel.official

