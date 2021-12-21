'Be Melodramatic' Star Honey Lee Announces Marriage To Her Non-celebrity Boyfriend

South Korean actor Honey Lee has tied the knot with her boyfriend. Earlier, in the month of November, it was confirmed that the actor is in a serious relationship with a non-celebrity. On December 21, her agency Saram Entertainment announced that she held a private wedding on Tuesday, reported the South Korean news outlet, Soompi. Check out the official statement by the agency below.

South Korean actor Honey Lee is married

According to the report, the actor's agency Saram Entertainment confirmed the joyful news in a statement. They stated that the intimate wedding took place in Seoul and was attended by their families only. Read the statement below.

Hello, this is Saram Entertainment. We have good news regarding our label’s actress Honey Lee. Honey Lee, who met a precious person, promised to become lifelong partners [with him] based on trust and affection for each other. Considering the difficult times, instead of holding a wedding, the two got married on December 21 through a vow ceremony somewhere in Seoul that was attended by only their families. We hope you will send congratulations and blessings [to Honey Lee]. In addition, Honey Lee’s spouse is a non-celebrity, so we politely ask you to refrain from excessive speculation about his personal information. We ask for your kind understanding. In the future, Honey Lee will return with a more mature image and good acting as an actress, so please give her a lot of attention and support. Thank you.

Honey Lee met her now-husband earlier this year after being introduced by an acquaintance. The pair bonded over similar interests and mindsets. Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Be Melodramatic star was last seen in SBS' K-drama, One the Woman as Cho Yeon-joo / Kang Mi-na. Helmed by Choi Hyeong-hun, the K-drama stars Honey Lee in a dual role, Lee Sang-yoon, Jin Seo-yeon and Lee Won-geun.

The actor has appeared in various K-dramas like 2019's The Fiery Priest, 2016's Come Back Mister, 2015's Shine or Go Crazy among others. She has also appeared recently on House on Wheels Season 3 as the guest. The actor will next be seen in Alien, Dream, and Ghost.

(Image: Instagram/@honey_lee32)