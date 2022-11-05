Last Updated:

Beauty Queens Miss Puerto Rico & Miss Argentina Marry In Secret Ceremony; Watch Video

Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and former Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentina revealed that they secretly got married on October 28, 2022.

Fabiola Valentina, Mariana Varela

Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and former Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentina revealed that they secretly got married on October 28, 2022. After keeping a two-year relationship extremely private, the beauty queens made the big announcement with a heartfelt video on social media, showcasing some of their special moments. The couple met during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, wherein they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico.

Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal that they're married

Taking to their Instagram handles, Fabiola Valentina and Mariana Varela shared a video montage filled with their fond moments - hugging, holding hands, kissing and much more. They could also be seen posing in matching white blazers in front of a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 

Fabiana Valentina penned the caption in Spanish, which loosely translates to, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we're opening up the doors to you on a special day." The date of their marriage was revealed to be 28/10/22. Take a look. 

Many notable personalities and fans penned congratulatory messages for the couple. Ghanaian singer and beauty queen Abena Akuaba wrote, "Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union."

Lala Guedes, Miss Grand Brazil 2020, stated, "Congratulations to you. I hope you are very happy! And what a beautiful couple."

Fans on Twitter also shared posts dedicated to the newly married couple, with one user writing, "And now they are getting married!!!!! Miss grand Puerto Rico 2020 and Miss grand Argentina 2020 You guys make me believe, true love is still alive. Stay well, stay happy, enjoy each other. Best wishes." 

Responding to all the wishes, Mariana mentioned, "Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks."

As per USA Today, Valentina was among the top three contenders in the 2019 Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition. She went on to compete in the Miss Grand International competition in 2020, where she reportedly met Varela. The duo made it to the top 10 in the competition. 

