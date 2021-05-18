Before Being Miss Universe Runner-up, Adline Castelino Was In Video With Arjun Kanungo

Miss Diva 2020 winner, Adline Castelino made India proud after she landed up as the third runner-up in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant. However, did you know that Adline Castelino has featurered in a number of music videos including one with Arjun Kanungo? Not only this, but she had also made an appearance in Shreyas Dharmadhikari's single 'Tere Bina' (feat. NDot).

Check out Adline Castelino's appearances below:

Miss Universe 2020 winner

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned as the winner at the 69th Miss Universe pageant which held on Sunday night. The crown was passed down by the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa at the event held in Florida. The first runner up of Miss Universe 2020 was Brazil's Julia Gama, second runner-up was Peru's Janick Maceta, third runner-up was India's Adline Castelino and fourth was Dominican Republic's Kimberly Perez.

During the Miss Universe 2020 pageant, the question-answer round had paticularly drawn the judges attention to India after Castelino gave a powerful answer. The question was, "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?".

"Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy," she said.

Additionally, her views on 'free speech and right to protest' had earned her applause. Here, Castelino had shared that while free speech was important, right to protest came with a certain responsibilty.

