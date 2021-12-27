Bella Hadid And Others Who Volunteered And Donated For A Cause During Christmas

As the festive season rolled out this month, several celebs gave back or helped the less fortunate people this Christmas. Be it volunteering for a cause or donating to charity, these celebs made several people's Christmas merrier with their good deeds. Recently Bella Hadid volunteered for a food bank and toy drive in New York City, while Arnold Schwarzenegger donated 25 houses for homeless army veterans. Here are celebs who volunteered or donated for a cause this Christmas.

1. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid joined the hunger relief organization the Food Bank for NYC for Christmas as they disturbed meals for people in need. The supermodel took to her Instagram and shared pictures and wrote, "My perfect Christmas (sic) @foodbank4nyc .. These are a few of my favourite things." Bella also arranged a toy drive for needy kids and shared that they had donated over 250 gifts in Manhattan and Brooklyn. She wrote, "Thanks to everyone who donated gifts, and the rest of the crew who came with us to do more Christmas shopping for the youth!!! We were able to donate over 250 gifts throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn to kids and families deserving of a good Holiday memory."

2. Kanye West

According to ABC7, Kanye West also known as Ye purchased nearly all 4,000 toys for a charity event that took place in his hometown of Chicago during Christmas week. The 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman in a statement given to the news outlet confirmed the news and said, "I'm so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus."

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger purchased 25 homes for homeless veterans living on the streets of Los Angeles for Christmas. The Terminator star took to his Instagram and wrote, "Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem. (sic)"

4. Chad Michael Murray

To celebrate the release of his holiday film Angel Falls Christmas, Chad Michael Murray patterned with the organization Heart of Los Angeles to donate nearly 400 toys. Taking to his Instagram the actor wrote, "Tis the season! Murray Christmas,

Angel Falls Christmas along with @imdbtv @ktla5news & of course Saint Nick Junior seen pictured above partnered to donate presents 🎁 to @heartoflosangeles ."

5. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson surprised one lucky fan at during the screening of his new film Red Notice with a custom truck. Johnson said that the story of the fan moved him and took his Instagram and shared the video as he surprised the fan. The actor wrote, "Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck. I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me. Takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humbled Navy veteran. A kind human being."



