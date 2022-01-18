Bella Hadid Opens About Her Mental Health Struggle, Calls It Excruciating & Debilitating

As Bella Hadid's crying selfies created a massive buzz among the fans a while ago, she recently opened up about her mental health issues and described them as excruciating and debilitating. She even spoke about the everyday struggle she was going through and revealed how complicated it was for her to get out of the house and put an outfit together.

Bella Hadid shared a series of her crying selfies a while ago and opened up about her mental health and stated that self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance was not linear and were almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles. Read further ahead to know Bella Hadid's daily struggles in dealing with mental health issues.

Bella Hadid on her mental health

According to WSJ Magazine, Bella Hadid went candid about her mental health and talked about how she hadn't had a stylist for about two years. Stating further, she added that she was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for her to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of the paparazzi being outside.

Furthermore, she also spoke about how earlier it was really important for her to learn that even if people talk about her style or if they like it or if they don't, it didn't matter, because it's her style. She then stated how in the present when she leaves the house, what she thinks about is - Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?.

"In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?" She stated.

Bella Hadid further stated that she was in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and didn't realise the reason behind it. Adding to it, she revealed that it was happening over the past three years. Referring to her crying selfies she posted online, she said, "When I posted them, it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way."

While signing off, she revealed that she was in a better place and she doesn't feel depressed nor have as much anxiety as she usually does. "But tomorrow I could wake up and [be] the complete opposite. That's why I get so overwhelmed," she added.

