Bengaluru-based RJ Rachana Passes Away Of Cardiac Arrest; Shocked Celebrities Pay Tributes

Well-known radio jockey Rachana has passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was 39. She had earned popularity over the years for her humour and talking style.

Tributes poured in from members of the film industry as well as politicians.

The incident took place in Bengaluru on Tuesday, as per a report on Deccan Herald. Rachana was the resident of JP Nagar in Bengaluru, and was at her home, where she started experiencing chest pain. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

She was declared dead on arrival.

Rachana has been a popular name in the radio industry for over 15 years. The artist used to be known as 'Pori Tapori Rachana' during the initial days of her career at Radio Mirchi for her wit and eloquence.

She had started out by hosting evening shows, before entertaining listerners on her morning shows. She had worked with other radio stations like World Space Satellite Radio and Radio City. Eventually, she bid adieu to the world of radio.

She had also featured in the film Simple Aag Ondu Love Story. She had played herself in the 2013 movie. Rachana had leant music and was involved in fitness, and would regularly promote a healthy lifestyle to her listeners.

Tributes pour in for RJ Rachana

The film had starred Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. The actor was among those who expressed his shock over RJ Rachana's death. The actor wrote that she will be forever be remembered and sent out condolences to her family and prayed for her soul.

You will be fondly remembered #RJRachana! Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Om shanti! pic.twitter.com/H5wRr70L7k — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 22, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Bengaluru PC Mohan tweeted that he was 'shocked and saddenned'. The leader stated that she had become a 'household name' in the city with her 'unique sense of humour'.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of popular RJ #Rachana from Bengaluru.#RJRachana became a household name among Bengalureans in the last decade with her unique sense of humor.



May God give strength to her family, fans, and loved ones.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Dudxf3RoFT — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) February 22, 2022

Kannada TV actress Swetha Changappa paid tribute to the late artist. She wrote thar Rachana was one of her favourite RJs. She called the latter as 'sensible', and also praised her command on the language.

She had not met the RJ and expressed her sadness over not being able to do so anytime. Swetha termed it as 'very very sad.'