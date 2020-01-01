Best Kannada Performances 2019: Popular Actors Who Ruled Box Office

Kannada movie industry is also known as Sandalwood. It is one of the most popular movie industry, known for its content-driven movies. According to reports, Karnataka cinema produces movies dedicated to the production of motion pictures in the Kannada language widely spoken in the state. Some of the popular actors are Puneeth Rajkumar, Prakash Raj, Sudeep, and others. 2019, was a cheerful year for the industry with some interesting movies. Here are some of the movies of top Kannada actors that were appreciated in 2019.

Best Kannada performances 2019

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar is an actor and producer in the Karnataka cinema. He is known for his performances in movies like Raajakumara in 2017, Dossmane Huduga in 2016, and many more. He is also appreciated by the public and is critically acclaimed for the movie Kavaludaari, released on 18th April 2019. The box office collection of this movie was ₹3.24 lakhs.

Darshan

The popular Kannada actor Darshan is known for his performances in movies like Ambareesha in 2014, and Brundaavana in 2013, among others. In 2019, Darshan was seen in three movies Odeya, Kurukshetra, and Yajamana. He was critically acclaimed for all the three movies and the movies were a hit. Odeya is still running in the theatres as it released on December 12, 2019. Kurukshetra movie collected ₹5.12 lakhs at the box office and was released on 9th August 2019. Yajamana was the movie released on 1st March 2019 and was appreciated a lot.

Sudeep

Sudeep is a famous Indian actor in Kannada movies known for his performances in movies like Kempe Gowda in 2011, Eega in 2012 and Veera Madakari in 2009. He was seen in three movies in 2019 and all were hits and critically acclaimed. His most popular movies in 2019 were Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Pailwaan. Pailwaan was released on 12th September 2019 and collected ₹30 lakhs at the box office. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on 2nd October 2019 and it collected ₹4.7 crores at the box office.

Shiva Rajkumar

Shivarajkumar is a Kannada actor, known for movies like Shivalinga in 2016, Santheyalli Nintha Kabira in 2016 and Bhajarangi in 2013. He was seen in the movies Rustum, Aayushmanbhava, and Kavacha in 2019. Rustum was released on 28th June 2019 and collected ₹3.3 lakhs at the box office. Aayushmanbhava was released on 15th November 2019 and collected ₹4 lakhs at the box office. Kavacha was released on 12th April 2019 and was critically acclaimed.

