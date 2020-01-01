Best Kannada Performances 2019: Top Actresses Who Ruled Box Office

The Kannada Film Industry is an emerging film industry in India. Like Bollywood, the Kannada Film Industry has a number of great movies that have made the industry very popular among the masses. This year too the Kannada Film Industry had some good make and break movies that hit the box office. Some of the Kannada movies in 2019 wereYajamana, Pailwaan, Kurukshetra, Odeya, Kanchana 3, etc. Along with the Kannada movies in 2019, some of the best Kannada performances 2019 have been given by the various actors and actresses. Listed below are some of the top Kannada actresses who ruled 2019.

Kannada movies in 2019: Top Kannada actresses who ruled 2019

1) Rashmika Mandanna

When it comes to the best performances in 2019, the name of Rashmika Mandanna comes up. This young actress has won the hearts of many Kannada critics and audiences. The 'Karnataka Crush' has done some great work in Kannada movies in 2019 namely, Yajamana and Dear Comrade. In a short span of time, the actress made it to the Tollywood ₹100 crore club. She is today one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in Kannada and Telugu cinema industry.

READ:Akshay Kumar Responds To Tweet: Is Bell Bottom A Kannada Movie Remake?

2) Sruthi Hariharan

Sruthi Hariharan is another actor who has given some of the best performances in Kannada in 2019. She is an actress and a producer who appears in Kannada films. She has received several accolades, including Karnataka State film award, three Filmfare Awards South, a SIIMA award, and a special mention at the 66th National film awards for her performance in the film, Nathicharami. This year her most popular film was Mane Maratakkide.

READ:Yash And Rashmika Mandana In 2019: How Was 2019 For The Kannada Stars?

3) Yash

Naveen Kumar Gowda with his stage name as Yash is a film actor from the Kannada cinema. The actor gained huge popularity with films like Rajadhani, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Kirataka. The actor after doing well in the Kannada cinema went on to pursue a career in Bollywood. Yash is to be seen in the film K.G.F: Chapter 2 that is set to release in 2020.

READ:Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar Wish Fans In Kannada During Bengaluru Promotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.