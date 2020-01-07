Best Marathi Performances Of 2019; From Shruti Marathe To Sai Tamhankar & Others

Marathi movies and actors are amping up their skills and movie graph. There are many great female actors in the Marathi film industry known for their spectacular works and a lot of Bollywood stars have also starred in Marathi movies.

Over the year, some female Marathi actors have also been seen rocking Bollywood's big-screens. Some of these include Nutan, Madhuri Dixit, Tanuja, Urmila, among others. Here are some of the best Marathi female performances in 2019 to have a look at.

Also Read | Best of 2019: Top romantic Marathi songs that will redefine love

Female Marathi actors who ruled 2019

Shruti Marathe

Shruti Marathe is known for her Marathi and Tamil movies. She made her film debut with the Marathi film Sanai Choughade produced by Shreyas Talpade, and the Tamil film Indira Vizha. Even though in 2019 Shruti did only two projects, she is still ruling the 2019 Best Female Actor's list.

Her last movie Remember Amnesia was a hit rom-com and received positive critic comments. Later, she appeared in the action-adventure Netflix drama Bard of Blood by Bilal Siddiqi.

Also Read | Best Marathi movies from 'Fatteshikast' to 'Hirkani' that released in 2019

Sonalee Kulkarni

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the most talented Marathi actors in the industry. 2019 was like the year for Sonalee. She had multiple projects to work on and these projects turned out to be blockbusters.

Her movie Ti and Ti did a stable work at the box-office by making almost one crore as day one collection. However, Hirkani did a better graph then Ti and Ti by managing 1.60 crores as their day one box office collection.

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Marathi teaser starring Ajat Devgn releases; watch video

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar is a Marathi performer who also has worked in a few Bollywood movies like Hunterrr, Ghajini, Love Sonia. Sai's recent release, Girlfriend boomed at the box office. On the very first day of its release, the movie collected Rs. 1.8 crores, running with 15% occupancy in Marathi Cinema.

Also Read | Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior based on Tanaji Malusare to release in Marathi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.