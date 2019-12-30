Best Tamil Performances 2019: Best Of Actors That Ruled The Theatres In 2019

The Tamil film industry delivers a range of multiple hits every year. With new actors coming up, the established names have to fight to maintain their spot at the top as well. With a wide range of films and an even wider range of popular actors, here are some of the Tamil actors that made it to the top and ruled the year 2019.

Tamil actors that ruled the year 2019

Rajnikanth

Petta is an action drama that also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles along with Rajinikanth. The star ruled the theatres with his character of Kaali in the film. Released in early 2019, the film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and had a box office estimate of about ₹250 crores.

Ajith

Ajith starred in the super-hit film Viswasam which was directed by Siva. Released in early 2019, the film also starred Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. The film revolved around Thookku Durai, a chieftain, who gets separated from his wife. Years later, he tries to protect his daughter without revealing his identity. The film made about ₹200 crores at the Box Office.

Mammootty

The south superstar Mammootty stared in a drama film titled Peranbu. Playing the character of Amudhavan, the film also stars Anjali Ameer and PL Thenappan. Directed by Ram, the film was released in February 2019 and revolves around Amudhavan who is dejected after his wife leaves him with their child who has cerebral palsy.

RJ Balaji

LKG, a councilor of a small town aspires to become the Chief Minister of the state. Trying to impress the public with the help of corporates, he faces danger from another politician. Directed by Prabhu, the film stars RJ Balaji, Priya Anand, and JK Rithesh. Released in February 2019, the film is a political satirical drama.

Arjun Vijay

Starring Arjun Vijay, Vidjhya, and Tanya Hope, Thadam was released in March 2019. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is a crime drama that revolves around the murder investigation when the police find their prime suspect. However, things get complicated when the police learn that their suspect has a lookalike.

