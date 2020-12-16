Bhagyashree Shares Hair Care Tips And Shows How To Maintain It; Watch Video

Actor Bhagyashree is quite active on social media and has close to 864k followers on Instagram. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared some haircare tips for her fans and followers. Read on to know more about her post and the tips she shared.

Bhagyashree's Instagram post sheds light on haircare tips

Bhagyashree is pretty active on Instagram and her bio reads, "Actor, Fitness Addict, Nutritionist". The actor posted a video on her profile talking about hair care tips for the winter season. She thanked her fans for following her trend, titled Tuesday tips, wherein she talks about topics like core strength, dieting, knee pain among other subjects.

Her latest video included how to take care of your hair in winters. In the video, Bhagyashree can be seen talking about how she maintains her long hair well, to which she has one answer, which is to stop using hot water to wash one's hair. The actor further talked about how using cold water can help in closing the pores of the scalp, which will further strengthen the hair cuticles.

Her caption read, "#Tuesdaytips Haircare during winter. The market has many products to take care of frizz, dandruff, to moisturize and more but this one tip is something every one of us can do. A cold water hair wash makes sure your hair doesn't lose its moisture by closing the pores on your scalp. It gives your hair shine and reduces frizz." You can see the post here.

Bhagyashree's movies

Bhagyashree started her career with Maine Pyar Kiya, which was not just her breakthrough role but it also shot her to stardom, after starring in just one film. She went on to receive the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award as well for her role as Suman. In the 1990s, she took on roles less frequently in films, only starring in Tyagi and Rana, to focus on her marriage with Himalaya Dasani.

Bhagyashree's career had a resurgence starting from the 2000s, where she appeared in various independent films such as Shotru Dhongsho and Uthaile Ghoonghta Chand Dekhle, before taking on roles in films including Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Red Alert: The War Within, and Seetharama Kalyana. The actor even appeared in the dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 3 as a contestant. She is currently filming for two movies, titled Radhe Shyam and Thalavai.

Image Credits: Bhagyashree Instagram Account

