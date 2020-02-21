The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bheeshma: BJP's 'religious Cell' Objects To 'insulting' Title, Demands It Be Changed

Others

As Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Bheeshma' released, the BJP 'religious cell' objected to its title and demanded it be changed for hurting religious sentiments.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Bheeshma': BJP 'religious cell' objects to 'insulting' title, demands it be changed

Controversies have become common for films today. While even politicians and parties objecting to films are frequently seen for Bollywood, even South films are not far off from it. After Vijay’s Sarkar ruffling feathers of the top political parties or Bharatiya Janata Party recently protesting against the actor’s Master, now the BJP has objected to Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna’s Bheeshma over its title. 

READ: Who Is Nithiin? All You Need To Know About The 'Bheeshma' Actor's NET WORTH And Movies

As per reports, the BJP’s ‘religious cell’ has expressed its displeasure to the makers of the movie for the title, demanding that the title be changed. The members of the body were quoted as saying that in the Maharabharta, Bheeshma was a bachelor. They claimed that in this movie, his name was being used for a ‘lover boy’ and that the title was being used for a commercial film.  

The members of the cell were of the opinion that such a title was a ‘insult’ and that it could hurt the sentiments of Hindus. 

READ: Rashmika Mandanna Is Enjoying The 'perfect Weather' In Rome With Bheeshma Co-star Nithiin

They also threatened to stall the Telugu film and take the matter up with the court if the demand to change the title was not adhered to. 

Bheeshma 

READ: Bheeshma Teaser Out, Fans React To Nithiin Chasing Rashmika Mandanna

In Bheeshma, Nithiin is named Bheeshma Prasad. The songs of the film like Singles Anthem and Whattey Beauty have created significant buzz till now. The romantic comedy also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Nag, among others. 

The movie, directed by Venky Kudumula , hit the theatres on Friday. 

READ: Bheeshma: Nithiin & Rashmika Make A Striking Pair In The First Teaser

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRASHNAT KISHOR IN AAP
BHUTAN PM'S APPEALS
SECURITY HEIGHTENED IN AHMEDABAD
KAMAL NATH ASKS FOR 'SABOOT'
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT