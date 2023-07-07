Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Insidious, IT: Horror Movies With Most Terrifying Characters

Quick links:
The Bride in Black aka Parker Crane, effectively portrayed by Philip Friedman and later Tom Fitzpatrick, makes for one of the most horrifying sub-plots in the 5-film long Insidious franchise.
Vidya Balan gave one of the most memorable performances of her career as Avni Chaturvedi, possessed by the tortured spirit of court dancer Monjulika in 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
The Conjuring happens to be the first name that pops into mind when it comes to contemporary Hollywood horror. Valak makes her presence felt literally or otherwise through each film and spin-off.
Shabana Azmi has etched herself in the minds of 90s kids with her spine-chilling performance in Makdee. The visual of Azmi slowly swinging by the Banyan tree is the stuff of nightmares.
Adah Sharma in 2008 film 1920 made for a surprisingly convincing portrayal of a woman possessed by an evil force - extra props to the makeup department of the film to further fuel to the horrors.
Children and horror makes for some truly formidable content in the genre. In Sinister, seeing Ashley tilt her head to the side to reveal Bughuul makes for a horrifyingly memorable moment.
Bill Skarsgard, excelled as Pennywise The Clown. As per an interview, that toothy upturned grin is what got the actor finalised for a truly life-changing, and nightmare-inducing role.
Vidya Balan's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, followed the stellar precedent set by Shobhana as Ganga in 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazu.
If there is any horror movie blood-and-gore inspired anarchist that lives up to its name, it is Terrifier the Clown. Coulrophobia does not seem so unreasonable now.