'Bhor' Actor Pavleen Gujral Talks About The Newly Released Film And Her Role As Madamji

Actor Pavleen Gujral's film Bhor recently made its debut on streaming platform MX player. BHOR is the story of a girl from a lower caste and how she brings a change into society. Pavleen who plays the lead role in the film talks about the movie and its concept.

Pavleen Gujral on her latest release Bhor

Bhor is a 2018 drama film based on a social issue. It is an authentic and immersive story of a girl from a lower caste. Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh's film tackles the themes of open defecation. It also focuses on women's empowerment through the lens of Bihar's Musahar community. Actor Pavleen Gujral who is popularly known for The Angry Indian Goddesses is seen playing the lead role of Madamji. BHOR plot revolves around a girl named Budhni who is poor but extremely intelligent. She is from a small village who fights for her life in her own way. She completes her studies after her marriage and getting a toilet built in her village to avoid open defecation. This story later becomes a national movement in the film.

Pavleen, who plays the lead role of Madamji, said, "My character- Madamji is very instrumental to the journey of the main character ‘Budhini”. She is her teacher, she encourages her to go beyond her surroundings, excels in her education and brings out a massive change in society. Madam Ji is the one who brings a sense in Budhini and to her family as well.” Pavleen added that the story focuses on the issue of sanitation in rural India through the story of Bhudni who comes from a marginalised community in Bihar. The Bhor cast also features Nalneesh Neel, Savree Gaur, Davesh Ranjan, Annukmpa Harsh and Devendra Patel.

The film made rounds ever since 2018 in different film festivals around the world. It made tours in film festivals such as Cairo International Film Festival, International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Indo - Berlin Film Week and Melbourne India Film Festival, Australia. The film also won the Best Director at Ottawa Indian Film Festival award in 2019. It won the Best Film Social Issue award at Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival of Boston. The makers have finally taken a decision to stream the film on MX Player and make it available for the Indian audience.

