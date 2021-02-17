'Bhor' Fame Saveree Sri Gaur Shares Her Struggles While Shooting For The Rustic Film

Actor Saveree Sri Gaur has been receiving praise for playing the protagonist, Budhani, in the film Bhor. Recently, she shared about the challenges she faced and how her life changed after the film Bhor. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the movie recently made its debut on MX Player and is being extremely well received by the audience.

Savaree Sri Gaur opens up about her film

Talking about the challenges and process for the character, Saveree Sir Gaur said that she has grown a lot through the innovative process, and although it was quite hard for her, it was one of her best learning experiences. The entire process of prepping for the character included 2 months of hardcore knowledgeable workshop in villages of Nawada and Nalanda district of Bihar. It involved both physical and mental transformation that helped the cast build character in a realistic way. She lived in the village, learnt the local language, accent, tones and also wore absolute no make up in the film.

She was asked to stay out in the open sun almost every day before and during the shoot, by the director, since he wanted to tan their bodies naturally. She also added how she used to walk in the heat for hours and on the sand of dry river. Right before the day of her shoot, she almost looked like a mushar village girl.

Speaking about the film Bhor, the actor said, "Bhor is a powerful and impactful film. It's a realistic film, which depicts the story of a girl 'Budhani' who belongs to the musaahar community from Bihar who is poor, backward, eats rats, rear pigs, and works on the fields. She is fond of studying and is different from the other girls of her community as she is strong and mature at such a young age. Bhor portraits her struggle and strong will."

Saveree Sri Gaur portrayed the character of a girl who stood up for her basic rights that is education, dignity and sanitation. Her character as Budhani is of an ambitious girl who gets married at an early age because of family pressure. Later, her husband Sugan lets her study ahead. Saveree Sri Gaur, daughter of renowned theatre director Arvind Gaur, is doing theatre since childhood as an actress and now works as a teaching faculty with Asmita Theatre Group under Arvind Gaur.

(With Inputs from PR)

