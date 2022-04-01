Bhuvan Bam Apologises After NCW's Intervention Against His Derogatory Video On Women

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam took to his social media handle on Thursday to tender an apology over his recent video on the video-sharing platform that drew the flak of netizens as well censured by the National Commission for Women. His apology comes after the NCW took cognizance of the video and tweeted that they would file an FIR against the 28-year-old social media star.

The video in question was posted on March 29, wherein the YouTuber passed on a derogatory remark on women during the video's comedy segment. His remarks did not sit well with netizens who lambasted Bam and demanded strict actions against him.

The young social media star took to his official social media handle to issue a formal apology following the National Commission for Women's intervention over his recent video. In the tweet, he admitted to being aware of his remark and revealed that he has rectified the part of the video. Affirming that his intention was not to hurt anybody, Bam wrote that he has 'utter respect' for women.

Bhuvan Bam's apology tweet read, ''I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded.@NCWIndia''

Earlier, NCW took to their official Twitter handle to inform that they have urged the authorities to proceed with a probe into the matter and register an FIR against Bhuvan Bam. Their tweet read, ''@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women.''

For the unversed, Bhuvan Bam, hailing from Delhi, is one of the biggest social media personalities in India with over 25 million followers on his YouTube handle called BB Ki Vines. He has also accumulated over 14 million followers on Instagram over the years. On his comedy channel on YouTube under BB Ki Vines, he posts 2–12 minute videos where he films himself playing comical roles and playing out an entire skit.

